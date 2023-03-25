Mexican TV icon Xavier López “Chabelo” dies at 88.

Xavier López, a beloved figure in Mexican television known as “Chabelo,” passed away at the age of 88. For generations, he entertained families every Sunday through his program “En familia con Chabelo.” In a 2001 interview with Revista Pantalla, he said, “I do everything in my life with affection and enthusiasm. That’s just who I am.”

Mexican television icon Xavier López, better known as “Chabelo,” passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of entertainment that spanned generations. For decades, Chabelo hosted his Sunday program “En familia con Chabelo,” where he entertained children and families with games, music, and humor.

Born in Mexico City in 1935, López began his acting career in the 1950s, appearing in several films and television shows. However, it was his unique persona as Chabelo, a character he created in the early 1960s, that would launch him into stardom. Chabelo was a mischievous, yet lovable character who captured the hearts of millions of viewers.

Throughout his career, López was known for his dedication and passion for his craft. In a 2001 interview with Revista Pantalla, he said, “Todas las cosas que he hecho en mi vida las realizo con mucho cariño y entusiasmo. Así soy.” (Everything that I have done in my life, I do with a lot of love and enthusiasm. That’s how I am.)

Chabelo’s impact on Mexican culture was immense, as he entertained millions of viewers for over 50 years. He was a beloved figure in Mexican entertainment and will be greatly missed.

Although he may no longer be with us, Chabelo’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, as generations of families continue to watch his timeless programs and cherish the memories he created.

