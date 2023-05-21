“Mexico racing event shooting” today : Mexico Racing Event Tragedy: 10 Killed and 10 Injured in Shooting Incident

Racing Event in Mexico Results in 10 Fatalities and 10 Injuries from Shooting today 2023.
At least 10 people have died and 10 more injured after a gunfight broke out at an off-road racing event in Ensenada, Baja California. Officials are investigating the incident, which is believed to have been a confrontation between members of organised crime. The exact identities of the victims and suspects are unknown.
Read Full story :Shooting leaves 10 people dead, 10 injured at racing event in Mexico/
News Source : San Diego CA News Station
