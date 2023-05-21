Mexico-US border shooting today : 10 dead and 19 injured in shooting at car rally near Mexico-US border

10 killed and 19 injured in shooting at car rally close to Mexico-US border today 2023.

At least 10 people were killed and nine injured during a car rally near the Mexico-US border when multiple gunmen brandishing rifles emerged from at least two grey vans and unleashed a hail of bullets on the rally participants. The assailants swiftly retreated, escaping in their vans. The incident occurred approximately 86 miles from San Diego, California. Law enforcement agencies have yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack.

News Source : Web Desk

