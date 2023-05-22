Mexico-US border shooting today : 10 killed, 19 injured in shooting at car rally close to Mexico-US border

10 killed, 19 injured in shooting at car rally near Mexico-US border today 2023.

A car rally near the Mexico-US border turned tragic when 19 people were shot, resulting in 10 deaths. The ambush occurred on the second day of the rally in San Vicente, on the Baja peninsula, about 73 miles from the US border. Multiple gunmen armed with rifles emerged from at least two gray vans parked at a gas station and opened fire on the rally participants. Law enforcement agencies have not yet made any arrests in connection with the attack, and an investigation is ongoing.

