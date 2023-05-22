Mexico-US border shooting today : Ten killed and 19 injured in shooting at car rally close to Mexico-US border

At least 10 people have been killed and nine injured in a shooting at an all-terrain car rally near the Mexico-US border. The gunmen, who fled the scene, attacked participants with rifles from at least two vans at a gas station. The incident occurred in San Vicente, close to Ensenada, on the Pacific coast of the Baja Peninsula. The rally was organised by a group known as Cachanillazo. Law enforcement agencies have yet to make any arrests.

