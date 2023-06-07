Mia Amelia Kanu Passes Away in Tragic Accident in Michigan: Obituary from Southfield

Mia Amelia Kanu Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mia Amelia Kanu, who died in a tragic accident in Southfield, Michigan.

Mia was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her infectious smile and kind heart touched the lives of many.

Mia is survived by her loving family and friends, who will cherish the memories they shared with her. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Mia. Your spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved you.

