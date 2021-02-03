Mia Craen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mia Craen, sadly passed away in a car accident.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the recent tragic loss of one of our own local supporters – Mia Craen, who sadly passed away in a car accident aged just 18. Mia was a big Villa fan and in particular a huge lover of @JackGrealish.
Rest in peace, Mia 💜💙 HEITS #avfc #UTV pic.twitter.com/mTH3CCOy1M
— The Sussex Lions AVFC (@SussexAVFCLions) February 3, 2021
The Sussex Lions AVFC @SussexAVFCLions We are deeply saddened to hear of the recent tragic loss of one of our own local supporters – Mia Craen, who sadly passed away in a car accident aged just 18. Mia was a big Villa fan and in particular a huge lover of @JackGrealish . Rest in peace, Mia HEITS #avfc #UTV
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.