Mia Kanu, victim of homicide in Southfield

Mia Kanu : Mia Kanu found dead in Southfield in suspected homicide

Mia Kanu, a 23-year-old student at Tennessee State University studying to become a veterinarian, returned home to Southfield for her summer vacation. However, her dreams of helping animals were tragically cut short when her body was found lying in the middle of Providence Drive in Southfield in the early morning hours of June 3. The incident is being treated as a homicide, and authorities are investigating. Kanu’s mother, Bianca Vanmeter, described her daughter as a lover of animals, kids, singing, dancing, and doing hair. She was also a camp counselor in Southfield and a veterinarian tech at Richland Animal Clinic in Tennessee. Kanu’s family is devastated by her death and is trying to plan a funeral while also seeking answers about what happened to their beloved daughter. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

News Source : Jasmin Barmore, Detroit Free Press

