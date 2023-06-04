“Mia Malkova net worth”: Mia Malkova: A Comprehensive Look into Her Life, Including Biography, Age, Husband, Son, Family, Net Worth, Lifestyle, and Unknown Facts

Mia Malkova Wiki

Mia Malkova is an American adult film actress who has gained worldwide recognition for her work in the adult entertainment industry. She was born on July 1, 1992, in Palm Springs, California, and her real name is Melissa Ann Hevner.

Biography

Mia Malkova was raised in a conservative Christian family and attended a Christian school. She later pursued a career in modeling and started working as a webcam model before entering the adult film industry in 2012. In an interview, Mia Malkova revealed that she was inspired to pursue a career in the adult industry after watching Jenna Jameson’s documentary “Pornstar.”

Since then, Mia Malkova has worked for various adult film studios, including Brazzers, Digital Playground, and Naughty America. She has won several awards for her performances, including the AVN Award for Female Performer of the Year in 2018.

Age

Mia Malkova was born on July 1, 1992, which makes her 29 years old as of 2021.

Husband

Mia Malkova is married to Danny Mountain, who is also an adult film actor. The couple got married in 2014, and they have been together ever since.

Son

Mia Malkova and Danny Mountain do not have any children as of now.

Family

Mia Malkova was born and raised in a conservative Christian family. She has not revealed much about her family members and prefers to keep her personal life private.

Networth

Mia Malkova’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. She has earned most of her wealth from her career as an adult film actress.

Lifestyle & Unknown Facts

Mia Malkova is known for her healthy lifestyle, and she often shares her fitness routines and diet tips on social media. She is also an animal lover and has two dogs named Charlie and Rambo.

In addition to her work in the adult film industry, Mia Malkova has also appeared in mainstream films and TV shows. She made her mainstream debut in the 2017 film “God, Sex and Truth,” which was directed by Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Mia Malkova is also a social media influencer, and she has a large following on Instagram, where she shares her daily life and promotes various products and brands. She is also active on Twitter and has over 1 million followers.

Despite her success in the adult entertainment industry, Mia Malkova has faced criticism and controversy over the years. In 2019, she was accused of racism after she made a tweet that was deemed insensitive by many people. She later apologized for her tweet and said that she did not intend to offend anyone.

In conclusion, Mia Malkova is a successful adult film actress who has made a name for herself in the industry. She has won several awards for her performances and has a large following on social media. Mia Malkova’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, and she continues to be a prominent figure in the adult entertainment industry.

