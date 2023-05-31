Miami Dolphins Super Bowl wins: Miami Dolphins: Championship History, Super Bowl Wins, Appearances and Last Victory

Miami Dolphins Fans Have Been Waiting a Long Time for a Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins fans have been waiting for decades to see their beloved team play in a Super Bowl. The franchise was founded in August 1965 and over their first four seasons in the NFL, held the worst record of any franchise at the time. However, everything changed when Don Shula was appointed as head coach in 1970 after leaving the Baltimore Colts.

Shula led the Dolphins to three straight Super Bowl appearances between 1972 and 1974. Although they lost the first one, they won back-to-back titles thanks to a dreadful quarterback performance from Washington Redskins’ Billy Kilmer and brilliant work on the ground from Larry Csonka. Despite finding less success in the following seasons, Miami returned to the main stage in 1983 only to be defeated by Washington once again.

The legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino suffered the same fate with the Dolphins in 1985. Marino came up against another legend of the sport in Joe Montana, who threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns to win the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers. This appearance 38 years ago was the last time Miami reached the Super Bowl, as they have struggled to crack the tough nut that is Tom Brady’s New England Patriots and more recently, Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Appearances

The Miami Dolphins have appeared in the Super Bowl on five occasions:

Date Game Result January 16, 1972 Super Bowl VI Dallas Cowboys 24-3 Miami Dolphins January 14, 1973 Super Bowl VII Miami Dolphins 14-7 Washington Redskins January 13, 1974 Super Bowl VIII Miami Dolphins 24-7 Minnesota Vikings January 30, 1983 Super Bowl XVII Washington Redkins 27-17 Miami Dolphins January 20, 1985 Super Bowl XIX San Francisco 49ers 38-16 Miami Dolphins

How Many Super Bowls Have the Miami Dolphins Won?

The Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl two times, losing on three other occasions. They have the same record in Super Bowls as the Los Angeles Rams.

When Was the Last Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Win?

The Dolphins last won the Super Bowl in 1974. Miami running back Larry Csonka carried the ball 33 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Bob Griese made just seven pass attempts.

For Miami Dolphins fans, the wait for another Super Bowl appearance continues. However, with a new coaching staff and a young, talented roster, there is hope that the team could turn things around soon. Only time will tell if the Dolphins can once again reach the heights of their glory days from the 1970s.

News Source : DAZN

Source Link :How many Super Bowls have the Miami Dolphins won? List of championships, appearances, last Super Bowl win/