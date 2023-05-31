“Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Wins”: Miami Dolphins Super Bowl History: Championships, Appearances, and Recent Wins.

Miami Dolphins Fans Have Been Waiting a Long Time for a Super Bowl

For Miami Dolphins fans, the wait for another Super Bowl appearance has been a long one. The franchise was founded in 1965 and struggled in its early years, holding the worst record in the NFL over its first four seasons.

However, everything changed in 1970 when Don Shula was appointed as head coach. The team reached three straight Super Bowls from 1972 to 1974 and won back-to-back titles, thanks in part to Larry Csonka’s brilliant work on the ground.

After finding less success in the following seasons, Miami returned to the Super Bowl in 1983, only to lose to the Washington Redskins. In 1985, the legendary Dan Marino suffered the same fate, as he came up against Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers.

Since then, the Dolphins have struggled to reach the Super Bowl, facing tough competition from teams like Tom Brady’s New England Patriots and more recently, Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Appearances

The Miami Dolphins have appeared in the Super Bowl five times:

Date Game Result January 16, 1972 Super Bowl VI Dallas Cowboys 24-3 Miami Dolphins January 14, 1973 Super Bowl VII Miami Dolphins 14-7 Washington Redskins January 13, 1974 Super Bowl VIII Miami Dolphins 24-7 Minnesota Vikings January 30, 1983 Super Bowl XVII Washington Redskins 27-17 Miami Dolphins January 20, 1985 Super Bowl XIX San Francisco 49ers 38-16 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Record

The Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl two times and lost on three other occasions. They have the same record in Super Bowls as the Los Angeles Rams.

Last Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Win

The Dolphins’ last Super Bowl win was in 1974, when Larry Csonka carried the ball 33 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Bob Griese made just seven pass attempts.

For Dolphins fans, the wait for another Super Bowl appearance continues. However, with the team making strides under head coach Brian Flores and the recent acquisition of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there is hope for the future.

