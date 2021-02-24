Michael Andreassen GREGORY Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former teacher facing sexual assault / exploitation charges from alleged events between 1999 to 2005 has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @CalgaryPolice: Michael Andreassen GREGORY, 57, a former teacher facing sexual assault / exploitation charges from alleged events between 1999 to 2005, has died. We still need anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues. @CanStopCrime #yyc

http://newsroom.calgary.ca/sexual-exploitation-investigation-continues-after-death-of-accused/

