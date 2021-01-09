Michael Apted Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : The film director Michael Apted has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Karen Kopac wrote

The best series… Have watched it time and time again. Sad to hear of his passing .

Bonnie McManus wrote

I recently watched the whole series again. You really got interested in these people’s lives, and cared about them.

Rachel Rippley-Sackman wrote

So sad. His work in Up was amazing.

Judy Newman wrote

I was just thinking about the Up series and what a great series it is. His death is a sad loss.

Kelly Anne wrote

The UP series is hands down the best documentary work of all time. It’s empathetic and relatable, can’t say enough good things. What a gift he left for TV!

Terina Armitage wrote

The UP series was my entryway into documentaries. An unbelievable achievement. Sad day.

Casey Lytle wrote

I show the Up series in my Lifespan class. It’s my favorite documentary. The people are only a few years older than me, so it’s been fascinating watching their progression. Sad that it might not continue.

Shane Navoy wrote

I only saw two of the “up” films. And they were amazing !

Michele Benedict wrote

The Up series was so fascinating and an incredible body of social awareness and education. What a visionary he was.

JD Backberg wrote

Oh, what a loss. He had a whole bunch of wonderful movies on his resume (“Amazing Grace” “Gorillas in the Mist” “Coal Miner’s Daughter”), but he really deserved a special Oscar for his work on the “Up” films and their unique chronicle of history. With two cast members passed on and now Apted, they’ll probably stop with the last installment.

Peter Kerr wrote

To my amazing partner Shana Hagan losing a friend and collaborator as the cInematographer on Michael’s amazing UP and MARRIED IN AMERICA film series.

Veronica Moon wrote

Oh.. oh dear. This was my favorite documentary series. He had some incredible works in his life. A sad day, indeed.

Tim Kline wrote

I started watching the Up series 25 years ago. What an amazing and unique set of life snapshots . Thank you Mr. Apted or your incredible work. You will be missed.

Karen Appleton wrote

It was Canadian Paul Almond that created the ground breaking documentary Seven Up! Michael Apted was a researcher and assistant to Director Paul Almond. Michael Apted selected the children. It was suppose to be a one shot documentary that became a series. The producers revisited the subjects every seven years and Apted directed the later episodes of the series.

Jessica Lynn wrote

Maybe now we’ll finally get 63 Up available in the US to at least rent!

I am sad though, because that series is fantastic and I don’t know how they’d do it without him at the helm.