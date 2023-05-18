michael arthur geller dead – death – obituary : Remembering Michael Arthur Geller: A Life Well-Lived

Honoring the Legacy of Michael Arthur Geller: A Fulfilling Life

Remembering Michael Arthur Geller: A Life of Purpose and Passion

Michael Arthur Geller was a man who lived a life worth remembering. Born on July 31, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, he was a true visionary and leader who made a significant impact on the world around him. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a respected member of his community. Sadly, Michael Geller passed away on June 15, 2021, but his legacy lives on.

A Multitalented Man

Michael Geller was a man of many talents. He was an accomplished writer, a successful entrepreneur, and a dedicated philanthropist. He graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in English Literature and went on to earn a Master\’s Degree in Education from the University of Bridgeport. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later went on to become a successful businessman.

Michael Geller was the founder and CEO of Geller & Company, a private wealth management firm. Under his leadership, the company grew to become one of the most respected financial institutions in the country. He was known for his strong work ethic, his strategic vision, and his commitment to excellence. He was a trusted advisor to many high net worth individuals and families, and he was always willing to go above and beyond to ensure that his clients\’ needs were met.

A Generous Philanthropist

But Michael Geller was much more than just a successful businessman. He was a man who believed in giving back to his community. He was a generous philanthropist who supported many causes that were close to his heart. He was a founding member of The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford and served on the Board of Directors of The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of The Mark Twain House & Museum, The Hartford Stage Company, and The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

A Devoted Family Man

Michael Geller was a devoted family man. He was married to his wife, Marlene, for over 50 years, and together they had two children, Jodi and Brian. He was a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, and he cherished the time he spent with them. He was a man who valued his family above all else, and he instilled those same values in his children and grandchildren.

An Inspiration to All

Michael Geller was a true inspiration to all who knew him. He was a man who lived his life with purpose and passion, and he left a lasting impact on the world around him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, but his legacy will continue to inspire others for generations to come. Rest in peace, Michael Arthur Geller.

