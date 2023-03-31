Michael Berlyn, ‘Bubsy’ creator, dies at 73.

At the age of 73, Michael Berlyn, the creator of ‘Bubsy’, has passed away. This news has been reposted and shared widely.

Michael Berlyn, the creator of the iconic gaming character, Bubsy, has passed away at the age of 73. Berlyn was a beloved member of the gaming community and will be remembered for his contributions to the industry.

Berlyn began his career in gaming in the early 1980s, working on text adventure games for Infocom. He later went on to create Bubsy, a platformer game that was released in 1993. The game quickly became popular amongst gamers, with its unique gameplay mechanics and colorful characters.

Berlyn was known for his innovative approach to game design, and he was always looking for new and exciting ways to engage players. He was also a talented writer, and his games often had rich and immersive storylines that kept players engaged for hours.

In addition to his work in the gaming industry, Berlyn was also a beloved member of his community. He was known for his kindness and generosity, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Berlyn’s passing has been mourned by the gaming community, with many taking to social media to express their condolences. His contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the numerous games that he created.

As we say goodbye to Michael Berlyn, we take comfort in knowing that his work will continue to inspire future generations of game designers. He will always be remembered as a trailblazer in the industry and as one of the greatest gaming creators of all time. Rest in peace, Michael Berlyn.

Source : @timeextension64