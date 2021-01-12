Michael Berwald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Berwald of Toronto has Died.

Michael Berwald of Toronto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office 1d · **CORRECTION AND NAME RELEASE** FISHING ACCIDENTS AT LAKE POINSETT On the northern end of Lake Poinsett, south of Stone Bridge, the Watertown Dispatch Center received a 911 call that an ATV and two individuals had broken through the ice shortly after 6:00 pm, Saturday evening. Emergency personnel from the Hamlin County Emergency Management, Codington Search and Rescue and Lake Norden Ambulance, and law enforcement from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene. The two individuals were retrieved from the water and taken by Lake Norden Ambulances to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown. At the hospital, the 60-year-old man, Michael Berwald of Toronto, SD, and the 9-year-old boy were both pronounced dead. After the rescue, Brookings Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a four-wheeler and shack had broken through the ice and were partially in the water on Lake Poinsett’s northeast region. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and no injuries were reported in this incident. Anglers are cautioned on going onto area lakes as ice thickness changes from serval inches to just an inch in a matter of a foot distance. According to the National Weather Service, the area is forecast to see high temperatures above or near freezing through the rest of the week with overnight lows mainly into the 20s. This could continue to create hazardous conditions on Lake Poinsett and other nearby lakes. 306306 72 Comments 479 Shares Like Comment Share