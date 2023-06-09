Michael Bordonaro’s Demise: Caesars Atlantic City Witnessed His Fatal Jump

Tragic Incident: Michael Bordonaro Jumps off Caesars Atlantic City

Michael Bordonaro, a 29-year-old man, tragically lost his life on Sunday after jumping off the rooftop of Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and was witnessed by several bystanders.

According to the authorities, Bordonaro was observed scaling a fence before climbing to the top of the hotel. He then proceeded to jump off the building and fell several stories to his death.

Emergency services were immediately called, but Bordonaro was pronounced dead on the scene. The authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of Bordonaro’s actions.

This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael Bordonaro’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Caesars Atlantic City suicide Michael Bordonaro suicide Caesars Atlantic City death Michael Bordonaro jumping off Caesars Caesars Atlantic City tragedy