Michael Bostic : “High-speed chase suspect Michael Bostic facing multiple charges in Liberty County”

High-Speed Chase Suspect, Michael Bostic, Facing Charges in Liberty County

A recent graduate of Liberty County High school has been charged with multiple offenses after a high-speed chase with the police on Sunday. The incident began when a deputy tried to pull over two speeding cars on Leroy Coffer Highway, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. One of the cars got away, while the other, driven by 18-year-old Michael Bostic, entered oncoming traffic on Highway 84 without headlights. Bostic was stopped by a deputy using his cruiser, and his car collided with the front passenger side of the deputy’s vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. Bostic has been arrested for charges including fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving and will appear in court on Monday.

News Source : https://www.wtoc.com

