Michael Boutte Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lt. Michael Boutte has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Lt. Michael Boutte has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A hero has died from gunshot wounds. We are sending thoughts and prayers of comfort to @hancock_sheriff Lt. Michael Boutte’s family, his friends and his colleagues. May he rest in eternal peace and may God see all who loved him through this moment. https://t.co/qeVTf8Tdx5
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 2, 2021
