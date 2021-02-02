Michael Boutte Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lt. Michael Boutte has Died .

Lt. Michael Boutte has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

A hero has died from gunshot wounds. We are sending thoughts and prayers of comfort to ⁦@hancock_sheriff⁩ Lt. Michael Boutte’s family, his friends and his colleagues. May he rest in eternal peace and may God see all who loved him through this moment. https://t.co/qeVTf8Tdx5 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 2, 2021

