Michael Bowers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former CEO Michael Bowers has Died .

former CEO Michael Bowers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Brisbane Roar is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former CEO Michael Bowers. Michael played an integral role in what would become one of the most successful eras in @ALeague history. We would like to extend our thoughts & wishes to Michael’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/tQRb00HUAL — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) January 26, 2021

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar Brisbane Roar is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former CEO Michael Bowers. Michael played an integral role in what would become one of the most successful eras in @ALeague history. We would like to extend our thoughts & wishes to Michael’s family & friends.