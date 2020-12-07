Michael Brown Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael Brown C’83 passed away Friday from COVID-19 .

By | December 7, 2020
Michael Brown C’83 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Penn Basketball @PennBasketball We have received terrible news: Michael Brown C’83 passed away Friday from COVID-19 complications. Michael was a two-time All-Ivy player, earned All-Big 5 once, and helped us win three Ivy League and one Big 5 title. That’s him on the left, celebrating the 1981 Ivy title. #Whānau

