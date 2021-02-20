Michael Bullard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michael Bullard, AKA Mike Money has Died .

Michael Bullard, AKA Mike Money has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

We were sadden today by the news of the passing of Michael Bullard, AKA Mike Money. He did a great deal for independent wrestling in the state of Georgia and he will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and those close to him. Thank you for everything Mike. pic.twitter.com/YpRwOKoVTi

WrestleMerica @WrestleMerica We were sadden today by the news of the passing of Michael Bullard, AKA Mike Money. He did a great deal for independent wrestling in the state of Georgia and he will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and those close to him. Thank you for everything Mike.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –