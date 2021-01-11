Michael Byrne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : College Dublin @ucddublin Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff, sadly passed away on Monday 11 January 2021. A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael. We will miss him around the campus. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/3Dnbdjyssf — University College Dublin (@ucddublin) January 11, 2021

