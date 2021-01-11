Michael Byrne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : College Dublin @ucddublin Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff has Died .
College Dublin @ucddublin Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff, sadly passed away on Monday 11 January 2021.
A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael.
We will miss him around the campus.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/3Dnbdjyssf
— University College Dublin (@ucddublin) January 11, 2021
University College Dublin @ucddublin Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff, sadly passed away on Monday 11 January 2021. A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael. We will miss him around the campus. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.