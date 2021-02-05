Michael Clanchy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michael Clanchy has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Michael Clanchy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Michael Clanchy the great medieval historian, and a former teacher and member of UCL History Department, died last week at the age of 84. David d’Avray and John Sabapathy @jwwsabapathy have written a short memoir of his life as a historian and teacher: https://t.co/Dx1CPc71oP pic.twitter.com/EzFI0Jemm1 — UCL History (@UCLHistory) February 5, 2021

UCL History @UCLHistory Michael Clanchy the great medieval historian, and a former teacher and member of UCL History Department, died last week at the age of 84. David d’Avray and John Sabapathy @jwwsabapathy have written a short memoir of his life as a historian and teacher: https://ucl.ac.uk/history/news/2021/feb/professor-michael-clanchy-fba-1936-2021

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

lizziecollingham

He sounds like the perfect academic. And my impression is that you have you have inherited many good things from both your parents. I am sure they were proud of you.



rebecca perry

Both of your parents sound truly amazing. So sorry for these losses, Kate. Sending you love

Kate Clanchy

They were lovely, and I saw them every day. Love to you. Xx

Ms Byron

So sorry for your loss. I rad your tweet yesterday and I keep thinking they must have loved each other so deeply.

Sarah Saines

So sorry to hear this Kate – I hope you and your family are bearing up OK. It must be especially hard when you can’t be together. Growing heart

Kay Bowen

So sorry to hear of your losses of your parents it must be horrid right now. But I read the article and felt inspired to read some history!!! Thinking of you.