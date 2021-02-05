Michael Clanchy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michael Clanchy has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Michael Clanchy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Michael Clanchy the great medieval historian, and a former teacher and member of UCL History Department, died last week at the age of 84. David d’Avray and John Sabapathy @jwwsabapathy have written a short memoir of his life as a historian and teacher: https://t.co/Dx1CPc71oP pic.twitter.com/EzFI0Jemm1
— UCL History (@UCLHistory) February 5, 2021
UCL History @UCLHistory Michael Clanchy the great medieval historian, and a former teacher and member of UCL History Department, died last week at the age of 84. David d’Avray and John Sabapathy @jwwsabapathy have written a short memoir of his life as a historian and teacher: https://ucl.ac.uk/history/news/2021/feb/professor-michael-clanchy-fba-1936-2021
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
lizziecollingham
He sounds like the perfect academic. And my impression is that you have you have inherited many good things from both your parents. I am sure they were proud of you.
rebecca perry
Both of your parents sound truly amazing. So sorry for these losses, Kate. Sending you love
Kate Clanchy
They were lovely, and I saw them every day. Love to you. Xx
Ms Byron
So sorry for your loss. I rad your tweet yesterday and I keep thinking they must have loved each other so deeply.
Sarah Saines
So sorry to hear this Kate – I hope you and your family are bearing up OK. It must be especially hard when you can’t be together. Growing heart
Kay Bowen
So sorry to hear of your losses of your parents it must be horrid right now. But I read the article and felt inspired to read some history!!! Thinking of you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.