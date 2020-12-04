Michael Crossan Death -Dead – Obituaries: Michael Crossan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Crossan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Letterkenny AC on Twitter: “Letterkenny AC was very saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Crossan. The club would like to send our sincere condolences to Michael’s family and friends. May he rest in peace. ”

Letterkenny AC was very saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Crossan. The club would like to send our sincere condolences to Michael's family and friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/yWXZUsSm2G — Letterkenny AC (@LetterkennyAc) December 4, 2020

Tributes

———————— –