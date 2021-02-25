Michael Downing Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Michael Downing has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Oh, this is such sad news. Professor Michael Downing was a warmly inquisitive, encouraging presence in our creative writing classroom, & it was an honor to have him as one of my senior project advisors. I’m a better writer & person for having known him. https://now.tufts.edu/articles/remembering-michael-downing

