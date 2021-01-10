Michael Fonfara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michael Fonfara, Keyboard Player and Producer for @ForeignerMusic has Died .

Michael Fonfara, Keyboard Player and Producer for @ForeignerMusic has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NEWS: Michael Fonfara, Keyboard Player and Producer for @ForeignerMusic and @LouReed, Has Died https://t.co/CnHX5GzMQj — Ghost Cult Magazine (@GhostCultMag) January 10, 2021

Ghost Cult Magazine @GhostCultMag NEWS: Michael Fonfara, Keyboard Player and Producer for @ForeignerMusic and @LouReed , Has Died