Michael Fruin Death -Obituary – Dead : Detective Michael Fruin has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
Detective Michael Fruin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Southampton Town Police Department 16 hrs  · It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Detective Michael Fruin #302 of the Quogue Village Police Department. He was a dedicated son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and LEO for over 28+ years of service. We will miss you Mike, Rest In Peace

Source: (20+) Southampton Town Police Department – Posts | Facebook


