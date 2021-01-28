Michael Gonzales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael “Gonzo” Gonzales 82nd Airborne Division has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28.2020
Michael “Gonzo” Gonzales 82nd Airborne Division has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
RIP✝️Michael “Gonzo” Gonzales
82nd Airborne Division
deployed 5 times; 4 deployments to Iraq and 1 deployment to Afghanistan
Our brother lost his battle with PTSD on Jan 11. Please pray for his family and battle buddies. They are taking this hard. Our hearts are heavy today. pic.twitter.com/jERnRwTnlQ
— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) January 21, 2021
