Michael Gonzales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael “Gonzo” Gonzales 82nd Airborne Division has Died .

By | January 28, 2021
 Death Notice for Today January 28.2020

Michael “Gonzo” Gonzales 82nd Airborne Division has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

Code of Vets ™ @codeofvets RIPMichael “Gonzo” Gonzales 82nd Airborne Division deployed 5 times; 4 deployments to Iraq and 1 deployment to Afghanistan Our brother lost his battle with PTSD on Jan 11. Please pray for his family and battle buddies. They are taking this hard. Our hearts are heavy today.

