Michael Goodin Death -Dead – Obituary : University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin has Died .

By | December 13, 2020
0 Comment

University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Dr. Anne Simon @Annealiz1 Very sad news for the field of Plant Virology. University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin died yesterday. Contributed so much to the field of Rhabdoviruses and a genuinely wonderful person. Heartbreaking for his family, colleagues and students.

