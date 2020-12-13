Michael Goodin Death -Dead – Obituary : University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin has Died .
University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Very sad news for the field of Plant Virology. University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin died yesterday. Contributed so much to the field of Rhabdoviruses and a genuinely wonderful person. Heartbreaking for his family, colleagues and students.
— Dr. Anne Simon 🆘 (@Annealiz1) December 13, 2020
Dr. Anne Simon @Annealiz1 Very sad news for the field of Plant Virology. University of Kentucky professor Michael Goodin died yesterday. Contributed so much to the field of Rhabdoviruses and a genuinely wonderful person. Heartbreaking for his family, colleagues and students.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.