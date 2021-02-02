Michael Green Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Michael Green has Died .

Pastor Michael Green has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

saddened by the passing of Pastor Michael Green. 😓💔 Such a tremendous man of God, with a kind spirit and a good heart. Always providing an encouraging word and having the ability to see you beyond who you thought you were. May he rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/ExoVVq6vBE — LoVey (@iamloveysmith) February 2, 2021

LoVey @iamloveysmith saddened by the passing of Pastor Michael Green. Such a tremendous man of God, with a kind spirit and a good heart. Always providing an encouraging word and having the ability to see you beyond who you thought you were. May he rest in eternal peace.

NOTICE.