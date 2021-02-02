Michael Green Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Michael Green has Died .

By | February 2, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Pastor Michael Green has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

LoVey @iamloveysmith saddened by the passing of Pastor Michael Green. Such a tremendous man of God, with a kind spirit and a good heart. Always providing an encouraging word and having the ability to see you beyond who you thought you were. May he rest in eternal peace.

Superintendent Michael Green was a GREAT guy!!!! Man….this is tough!! Please keep his family & church family in your prayers!!!
Posted by The official page of Pastor E. Dewey Smith, Jr. on Monday, February 1, 2021

