Michael Green Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Michael Green has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Pastor Michael Green has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
saddened by the passing of Pastor Michael Green. 😓💔 Such a tremendous man of God, with a kind spirit and a good heart. Always providing an encouraging word and having the ability to see you beyond who you thought you were. May he rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/ExoVVq6vBE
— LoVey (@iamloveysmith) February 2, 2021
LoVey @iamloveysmith saddened by the passing of Pastor Michael Green. Such a tremendous man of God, with a kind spirit and a good heart. Always providing an encouraging word and having the ability to see you beyond who you thought you were. May he rest in eternal peace.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Superintendent Michael Green was a GREAT guy!!!! Man….this is tough!! Please keep his family & church family in your prayers!!!
#RIP
Posted by The official page of Pastor E. Dewey Smith, Jr. on Monday, February 1, 2021
I may never have the words for this… I can’t even believe it now… way too soon and you still had so much to do. This is really unfair.
💔 🕊#RestInPower #MichaelGreen https://t.co/Wh2zJMe8cI
— Vaughan (@vaughanphoenix) February 2, 2021
@Lyricoldrap hey michael green can do another ghost haunting this week in a volg this week of the year rember you said every year you guys do a ghost haunting videos
— Parker Stillinger (@ParkerStilling2) February 2, 2021
Praying for the family and church of Supt Michael Green Sr. I didn’t know him personally, but he was well beloved and well respected by those I love and respect. Lord be with them. #precioustotheLord
— MTL (@MikeToddLewis) February 1, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.