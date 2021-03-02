Michael Gudinski Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Australian music industry icon and Mount Macedon resident Michael Gudinski has Died.

Mount Macedon Volunteer Fire Brigade 2h · VALE MICHAEL GUDINSKI Following the incredibly sad news that Australian music industry icon and Mount Macedon resident Michael Gudinski passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep overnight, we offer our sincere condolences to all those he has left behind and acknowledge his significant contribution to our local community. As the co-founder of Mushroom, Michael began his career in his teens as a dancehall promoter and rose to become one of the most significant figures on the local music scene, as a label boss, live music promoter, and high-profile spokesman on behalf of Australian music – as many locals would know, this contribution included bringing many global artists including Ed Sheeran, Midnight Oil, Leonard Cohen, Elton John and The Rolling Stones to play at Hanging Rock. More recently, Michael worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic as he advocated for the local live music industry. This included partnering with the Victoria state government on a number of campaigns to create opportunities for musicians to play live, either virtually or in person, in order to help the heavily-affected industry weather the impacts of the extremely challenging year. May Michael Rest In Peace and his family, friends and colleagues have the support they need during this challenging time. The Sydney Morning Herald 145145 3 Comments 24 Shares Like Comment Share

