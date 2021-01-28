Michael Guidry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Guidry has Died.

Michael Guidry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Guidry has Died.

Michael Guidry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

This is shocking news!. I was just thinking to myself that I hadn’t seen any posts from him in a few days. I didn’t know him as well as many of you here, he had only recently accepted me into this group, but in that time I have been privileged to be part of the wonderful community hw built, where both Mike and many of you have given me so much support and encouragement. RIP Mike and condolences to your family and anyone whose life you touched.

