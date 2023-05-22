Michael Hawkins III : “Man, Michael Hawkins III, killed in Woodbridge shooting; suspect at large”

A man was shot and killed at a Woodbridge apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, prompting a murder investigation. The Prince William County Police Department responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting. It was later discovered that a 25-year-old man, Michael Hawkins III, and another man were involved in a verbal altercation over an ongoing issue, which escalated into a shooting. Hawkins was shot in the lower body and the suspect fled the scene. Despite receiving first aid at the scene, Hawkins passed away at a local hospital. The police department’s detectives are now investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

