“Michael Hendry leukemia treatment”: Michael Hendry, a Kiwi golfer, undergoing leukemia treatment

New Zealand Golfer Michael Hendry Forced to Miss British Open Due to Leukemia Treatment

Wellington, New Zealand – Michael Hendry, a prominent New Zealand golfer, has been forced to withdraw from this year’s British Open due to his ongoing battle with leukemia. The news has come as a shock to the golfing community, who have been eagerly anticipating the tournament, which is set to take place later this month.

Hendry’s Leukemia Diagnosis

Michael Hendry was diagnosed with leukemia in February of this year. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment and has been forced to miss several major tournaments. The 41-year-old golfer was due to compete in the British Open, which is one of the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar. However, his ongoing health problems mean that he will be unable to take part.

The Impact of Hendry’s Absence

Hendry’s absence from the British Open will be a disappointment for his fans and fellow golfers alike. The New Zealander is a highly respected figure in the golfing world, and his absence will be keenly felt. Hendry has been a regular fixture on the Australasian Tour, and has also played in several European Tour events. He has won numerous titles during his career, including the New Zealand Open in 2017.

While Hendry’s absence is undoubtedly a loss for the British Open, his health must come first. Leukemia is a serious illness, and it is essential that Hendry receives the treatment he needs to make a full recovery. His health has understandably been the top priority for him and his family since his diagnosis earlier this year.

Messages of Support for Hendry

Since news of Hendry’s withdrawal from the British Open broke, there has been an outpouring of support for the golfer. Fans and fellow golfers have taken to social media to send messages of support and encouragement to Hendry and his family.

One of the first to offer their support was fellow New Zealander Ryan Fox. Fox, who is also due to compete in the British Open, tweeted: “Gutted for Hendry, he’s a great player and an even better guy. Sending love and strength to him and his family.”

Other golfers who have voiced their support for Hendry include Adam Scott, who tweeted: “Sending all my best wishes to Michael Hendry. Stay strong mate, we’re all behind you.”

The Future for Michael Hendry

Despite his illness, Michael Hendry remains determined to continue his golfing career. In an interview earlier this year, he said: “I’m not going to give up. I’m going to keep fighting.” Hendry’s positive attitude has been an inspiration to many, and his determination to overcome his illness is a testament to his character.

It is unclear when Hendry will be able to return to competitive golf, but it is clear that he has the support of the entire golfing community behind him. His absence from the British Open is a reminder of the importance of health, and the need to prioritize it above all else.

Conclusion

Michael Hendry’s withdrawal from the British Open is a blow to the golfing world, but his health must come first. The support he has received from fans and fellow golfers is a testament to his popularity and his positive attitude in the face of adversity. We wish him all the best in his ongoing battle with leukemia, and look forward to seeing him back on the golf course in the near future.

