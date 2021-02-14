Michael Herman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Herman has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

Michael Herman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

We are very sad to hear that Michael Herman passed away yesterday. He was a pioneer in the field of intelligence studies and his work has a huge influence on all of us. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. — Jrnl Intel & Nat Sec (@IntelNatSecJnl) February 13, 2021

