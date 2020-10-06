Michael Hinden Death – Dead :  Michael Hinden  Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Hinden this breaks my heart, I am sick to my guts writing this. You were the first friend when I moved to Davie at 12 years old. You stood on the back of my pegs on the way to Elementary school. We played everyday outside with every other kid in the area. Your family had an open door and plate of food for all of us. You were always so motivated. I remember wanting you to go on a bikeride and you said you had to juggle the soccer ball 300 more times and after you got your homework done I could come back. You pushed yourself to the successful adult you became and I was so very proud of you man. The way you were taken from us is unfair and I demand justice. You deserve the stars hindy may your kind soul rest easy brother.