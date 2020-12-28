Michael Jarvis Death -Obituary – Dead : Michael Jarvis has Died .

Linda Melsted is with Carolyn Sinclair and Michael Jarvis. 21 hrs · After a rehearsal Michael Jarvis and I went for Japanese food in Vancouver. He told me where to go and as usual, he had me in stitches the whole time. We parked, had great food, laughed some more (the pics show Michael telling stories and me beside myself, cracking up), and went back to the car. Turns out I’d left the car running (it was new to me and has the push button for on/off) because I was laughing so hard. Thank goodness it had been locked and it was on a really noisy street. We couldn’t stop laughing! I loved making music with Michael and have missed him these past two years (because of my health issues). But what I loved even more was his energy and seemingly endless JOY in living–and beautiful cats. RIP Michael. Damn, you’ll be so missed.