Michael Jeffery Death -Dead – Obituary : Major General Michael Jeffery, Australia’s former Governor-General has Died .
Major General Michael Jeffery, Australia’s former Governor-General has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Major General Michael Jeffery, Australia's former Governor-General, has died. He served from 2003-2008.
— Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy) December 18, 2020
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Major General Michael Jeffery, Australia's former Governor-General, has died. He served from 2003-2008.
