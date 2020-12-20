Michael Jeffery Death -Dead – Obituary : Major General Michael Jeffery has Died .
Major General Michael Jeffery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Major General Michael Jeffery has died aged 83. He was the last Australian commanding officer of 2 PIR & was at #PNG's independence. Also the story of his friend ex PNGDF piper Sergeant Major Michael Pissa https://t.co/qLK8GY4IgP
— Keith Jackson AM (@PNGAttitude) December 20, 2020
