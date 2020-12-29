Michael Jeffery Death -Obituary – Dead : former Governor of Western Australia, Major General the Honourable Michael Jeffery has Died .
former Governor of Western Australia, Major General the Honourable Michael Jeffery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.
City of Perth 7 hrs · Today Australian National Flags around the city will be flown at half-mast in remembrance of former Governor of Western Australia, Major General the Honourable Michael Jeffery AC AO (Mil) CVO MC (Redt). A State Memorial Service will be held at 11.00 am AEST today at the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul, corner Robert Campbell Road and Miles Road, Duntroom, Australian Capital Territory. 2222
