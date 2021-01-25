Michael Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Jones has Died .

Michael Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Society is saddened to learn of the death of Michael Jones, 2020 Patron's Gold Medal recipient and former Chief Technology Advocate at Google, responsible for pioneering work which democratised and popularised cartography and spatial awareness. https://t.co/HplXOTpJO4 pic.twitter.com/3MuACKusR3 — Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) (@RGS_IBG) January 25, 2021

Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) @RGS_IBG The Society is saddened to learn of the death of Michael Jones, 2020 Patron’s Gold Medal recipient and former Chief Technology Advocate at Google, responsible for pioneering work which democratised and popularised cartography and spatial awareness. http://orlo.uk/znI6y