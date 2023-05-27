Michael Jordan Son Scottie Pippen – Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippen : The Rise of Scottie Pippen: From Michael Jordan’s Sidekick to NBA Legend

Scottie Pippen: The Journey from Michael Jordan’s Second-in-Command to NBA Icon

Introduction

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, he is not the only member of his family to have made an impact on the world of basketball. His son, Marcus Jordan, has played professional basketball, and his former teammate, Scottie Pippen, has become a legend in his own right. Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, has also made a name for herself as a reality TV personality.

Scottie Pippen: The Legend

Scottie Pippen is a retired basketball player who played in the NBA from 1987 to 2004. He is widely regarded as one of the best small forwards in the history of the game, and he is often mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan. Pippen was a seven-time NBA All-Star, a six-time NBA champion, and he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team ten times. He was also a member of the United States men’s basketball team that won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Pippen was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1987, but he was traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft day. It was in Chicago that Pippen made his mark on the NBA. He and Jordan formed one of the most dominant duos in NBA history, and they led the Bulls to six NBA championships in the 1990s. While Jordan was the superstar of the team, Pippen was the perfect complement. He was an excellent defender, a great passer, and he could score when needed.

Marcus Jordan: Following in His Father’s Footsteps

Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. He was born on December 24, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois. Like his father, Marcus played basketball at the University of Central Florida. He played for the Knights from 2009 to 2012, and he was a member of the team that won the Conference USA championship in 2011. Marcus also played professionally for a short time, playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA Development League.

While Marcus did not have the same level of success as his father, he has still made a name for himself in the world of basketball. He has his own shoe line, called “Trophy Room,” which is sold at his boutique in Disney Springs. Marcus has also been involved in charitable work, including raising funds for pediatric cancer research.

Larsa Pippen: The Reality TV Star

Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. She was born on July 6, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois. Larsa is a former model who has appeared in magazines such as Maxim and Playboy. She is also a reality TV personality, having appeared on the show “The Real Housewives of Miami” from 2011 to 2013.

Larsa and Scottie were married in 1997, and they have four children together. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Since the divorce, Larsa has been linked to several high-profile men, including rapper Future and NBA player Malik Beasley.

Conclusion

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic figures in the history of sports. However, his family members have also made their mark in the world of basketball. Scottie Pippen was a legend in his own right, and his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, has become a reality TV personality. Michael’s son, Marcus Jordan, has also played professional basketball and has made a name for himself in the industry. Together, this family has left a lasting impact on the world of basketball and beyond.

