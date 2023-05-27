Michael Jordan Stats Before Scottie Pippen – Michael Jordan Stats By Year : The Early Years: Michael Jordan’s Stats Before Teaming Up with Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan’s Statistics Prior to Joining Forces with Scottie Pippen: A Look at His Early Years

Introduction

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. His career stats are testament to his dominance on the court. However, before he teamed up with Scottie Pippen, Jordan had already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the league. In this article, we will take a deep dive into Michael Jordan’s stats before Scottie Pippen and examine how he became the legend he is today.

1984-1985 Season

Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984 as the third overall pick. In his rookie season, he averaged an impressive 28.2 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and 5.9 assists per game. He also led the league in steals, with an average of 2.4 per game. Jordan was named Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-Star team.

1985-1986 Season

Jordan’s sophomore season was even more impressive than his rookie year. He averaged 22.7 field goal attempts per game, which was the highest in the league. He also averaged 37.1 points per game, which was the highest in the league and remains the highest single-season scoring average in NBA history. Jordan was selected to the All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA First Team.

1986-1987 Season

Jordan’s scoring average dipped slightly in his third season, but he still managed to average an impressive 37.0 points per game, which was the second-highest in the league. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game and 4.6 assists per game. Jordan was once again selected to the All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA First Team.

1987-1988 Season

Jordan had another outstanding season in 1987-1988. He averaged 35.0 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, and 5.9 assists per game. He also led the league in steals for the second time in his career, with an average of 3.2 per game. Jordan was selected to the All-Star team and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player.

1988-1989 Season

Jordan’s stats took a slight dip in the 1988-1989 season, but he still managed to average an impressive 32.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, and 8.0 assists per game. He also led the league in steals for the third time in his career, with an average of 2.9 per game. Jordan was once again selected to the All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA First Team.

1989-1990 Season

Jordan had another outstanding season in 1989-1990. He averaged 33.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, and 6.3 assists per game. He also led the league in steals for the fourth time in his career, with an average of 2.8 per game. Jordan was selected to the All-Star team and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the second time in his career.

1990-1991 Season

Jordan’s stats continued to impress in the 1990-1991 season. He averaged 31.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, and 5.5 assists per game. He also led the league in steals for the fifth time in his career, with an average of 2.7 per game. Jordan was selected to the All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA First Team.

1991-1992 Season

Jordan had one of his best seasons in the 1991-1992 season. He averaged 30.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and 6.1 assists per game. He also led the league in steals for the sixth time in his career, with an average of 2.3 per game. Jordan was selected to the All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA First Team. He also won his second NBA championship with the Bulls.

1992-1993 Season

Jordan had another outstanding season in 1992-1993. He averaged 32.6 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 5.5 assists per game. He also led the league in steals for the seventh time in his career, with an average of 2.8 per game. Jordan was selected to the All-Star team and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career. He also won his third NBA championship with the Bulls.

Conclusion

Michael Jordan’s stats before Scottie Pippen are a testament to his greatness. He dominated the league with his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking abilities. He also led the league in steals seven times and won three NBA championships before teaming up with Pippen. Jordan’s incredible stats and achievements cement his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Q: Who is Michael Jordan?

A: Michael Jordan is a retired professional basketball player who is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Q: What are Michael Jordan’s stats before Scottie Pippen?

A: Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls before Scottie Pippen joined the team. During this time, Jordan’s stats were impressive, averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Q: What years did Michael Jordan play before Scottie Pippen?

A: Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls from 1984 to 1987 before Scottie Pippen joined the team in 1987.

Q: How many points did Michael Jordan average per game before Scottie Pippen?

A: Michael Jordan averaged 28.2 points per game before Scottie Pippen joined the Chicago Bulls.

Q: What other accomplishments did Michael Jordan achieve before Scottie Pippen?

A: Before Scottie Pippen joined the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 1985 and was named to the NBA All-Star team in each of his first three seasons.

Q: Did Michael Jordan win any championships before Scottie Pippen?

A: No, Michael Jordan did not win any championships before Scottie Pippen joined the Chicago Bulls in 1987.

Q: How did Michael Jordan’s stats change when Scottie Pippen joined the team?

A: Michael Jordan’s stats did not change significantly when Scottie Pippen joined the team, but their combined efforts helped lead the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships.