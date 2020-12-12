Michael King Death -Obituary – Dead : Michael King has Died .
Michael King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Courtney Lee December 10 at 8:04 AM · Rip Michael King thanks for all the laughs and being my male cheerleader your senior year you were one in a million and your spirit will live on forever
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.