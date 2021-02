Mdkrupa – Michael Krupa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer Michael David Krupa has Died.

Officer Michael David Krupa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Butch Dixon 1h · GoFundMe · Great cause for an officer’s daughter who passed this week in an auto accident. My son in law Michael Maddox, made a commitment to Matt to care for his daughter if anything happened to him. Pray for the family and especially his daughter. Help financially if you can. God is good!

Source: (20+) Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.