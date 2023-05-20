Michael Laurice Harris, suspect in Lake Park shooting death : West Palm Beach man charged with murder in Lake Park shooting

West Palm Beach Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Lake Park Shooting

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man from West Palm Beach has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing another man during an argument in a shopping plaza in Lake Park. Michael Laurice Harris was arrested on Friday and denied bond during his first court appearance on Sunday. The shooting occurred on Wednesday night in a parking lot located in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard, west of Old Dixie Highway. Witnesses reported seeing a purple Dodge Challenger stop in the parking lot, with the victim approaching a woman and man in a gray Toyota Corolla. The witnesses claimed that the victim punched the woman and then Harris fired a Glock 9mm handgun, killing the victim. The woman then moved the victim’s Dodge and drove away in the Toyota. Investigators were able to identify the suspect through surveillance footage from Burlington, and the woman later admitted to being with Harris at the time of the shooting. The woman claimed that the victim had punched her and that Harris had fired the gun in self-defense, but investigators determined that the victim did not have a weapon. Harris’s next court date is scheduled for June 20.

News Source : WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm

