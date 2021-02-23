Michael Long Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Long, a hugely influential scholar in the field of SLA has Died .

So saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Long, a hugely influential scholar in the field of SLA and on my own work through my advisor Tere Pica, who had been his student. Photo from 2009 when I finally met him in person at a conference in Austin, Texas.



