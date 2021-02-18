Michael Magli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Michael Magli has Died .

Deputy Michael Magli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

The men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office mourn the loss of @SheriffPinellas Deputy Michael Magli. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/ilWQkg9VP0

WFLA News Channel

END OF WATCH Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli was killed in a crash with a suspected drunk driver this evening, according to the sheriff. He was 30 years old and leaves behind a wife and two young children. Rest in peace, Deputy Magli. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. bit.ly/3asNnJ7

Lynne Erhardt

How tragic. My heart is hurting for his young family. Peace and comfort for all who loved him. Rest in Peace.

Paciencia Kay

I was in that line of traffic . So sad to hear this hero is gone. RIP Hero in Uniform prayers for your babies & loved ones.

Karen Lilmuma Glam Morin

Oh so sad. Just horrible. Thank you sir for your dedication to serving our community. Rip. Heartfelt condolences to your wife, children’ friends and colleagues.

Mark Scott

God bless you deputy and your entire family that you rest in peace. It breaks my heart to hear this. You being a dedicated officer of the law and you are trying your best to protect all US citizens. Bless you again sir. Mark Scott Shelby North Carolina. But I was born in Polk County in 1953 in Lakeland. So technically I’m a Florida Cracker. God bless you again sir

Tammi Channell

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Pam Moore McCoy

Praying for all of those whose lives he touched, especially his family and brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

Kent Maxwell

RIP Officer. The Solemn Pride That Must Be Yours To Have Laid So Costly A Sacrifice Upon the altar of Freedom. We’ll meet again in Valhalla at St Peter’s Gates. GOD Bless you, your family and America. Semper Fi.