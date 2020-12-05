Michael Marion Death –Dead-Obituaries : TODAY contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband, Michael Marion.

TODAY contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband, Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1, 2020. He was 42.

“Our hearts are broken. With great sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved Michael, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 at age 42 after a heroic struggle,” an obituary for him said. “Beloved by his many friends, colleagues, and extended family, he had a smile that lit up every room he entered.”, according to a statement posted online on December 4. 2020 Today.